Iron Man's Wedding Is a Dream in New Marvel Preview

Patsy Walker / Hellcat and Tony Stark / Iron Man have been key parts of Marvel Comics canon for decades, going on narrative adventures that have gone into some wild territory. That all culminated in a recent turning point for their personal and superhero relationship, with Tony proposing marriage to Patsy in the pages of Iron Man #20. While we'll have to wait a while to see the long-term fallout of that decision, this week's Iron Man / Hellcat Annual #1 will showcase one hypothetical outcome for their relationship. Marvel has released a preview for Iron Man / Hellcat Annual #1, which shows what Tony and Patsy's hypothetical wedding could look like — only to reveal that it's actually a dream Patsy is having while on a plane.

"Well, we know in IRON MAN #20 Tony will ask Patsy to marry him," writer Christopher Cantwell explained in a recent interview with Marvel.com. "But again, there's story context as to why he's doing that when he's doing it. And there's a lot there for both of them to process. But they're in each other's lives for good, I would say...it just depends on the future."

"If I was going to take Tony on this cosmic odyssey, I wanted to pair him with someone as grounded as possible," Cantwell said elsewhere in the interview. "Patsy has been very grounded and lucid much of the time. She's also less familiar with Tony's hijinks than say, Rhodey, so she has fresh eyes on Tony and forms her own opinions on why he is the way he is. But cutting against that grounded-ness is Patsy's own history with instability, mental and otherwise. So her grounded-ness is hard won, and when it's jeopardized I think we, and Tony, really feel the weight of that."

"I wanted them to get together fairly early in the story because I wanted to see them both churn through a real relationship while they went through the larger crisis," Cantwell added. "So we could explore all the ups and downs between them in context with this battle to save the universe. Even if they won, there would be a question of if their relationship would survive. It does, but it also evolves into something deeper and more complicated by the end. I wanted to give them both a truly complex relationship with each other by the conclusion of the story."

In Iron Man / Hellcat Annual #1, spinning out of the pages of IRON MAN, Hellcat travels to San Francisco to get her house in order…only this house is an aging Victorian manor left to her by her mother Dorothy. The house and its secrets will reunite Patsy with old friends like Hedy Wolfe—as well as others she'd hoped to leave dead and buried. When a supernatural crisis arises, will Hellcat and Iron Man combined be enough to beat back the flames of Hell itself?! The issue is written by Cantwell with art by Ruairi Coleman, colors by Triona Farrell, letters by Joe Caramagna, and a cover by Logan Lubera & Rachelle Rosenberg.

