Iron Man Just Proposed to Another Marvel Hero

After nineteen issues of cosmic battles and new teams of super friends, Marvel's current Iron Man run is turning a new corner, beginning with this week's Iron Man #20. Thus far, the series has been anchored in the relationship between Tony Stark / Iron Man and Patsy Walker / Hellcat, which has developed in ways that are emotional and bordering on romantic. Iron Man #20 was already confirmed to show Tony proposing marriage to Patsy — but the events that unfolded from there were a surprise altogether. Spoilers for Iron Man #20 from Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opened with Patsy picking Tony up from his three-month stint in rehab, and the two of them catching up over lunch at a local sports bar. While there, Tony handed Patsy a note he wrote in rehab, in which he asked her to marry him. Patsy read the letter and responded with surprise, before reminding Tony that she previously had a bad experience with marriage through her deadly relationship with Damon Helstrom. Patsy asked for a chance to think about the proposal, and Tony agreed.

Throughout the issue, Patsy pondered her love for Tony, and admitted that even though they love each other, he might not be in line with what she needs right now. At the end of the issue, after teasing Tony about his increasingly-absurd fight with a talking, job-hungry gorilla. Patsy then handed Tony back his letter, confirming that she does love him, but she can't marry him right now.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

With both future issues of Iron Man and the Iron Man/Hellcat Annual on the horizon, it's safe to assume we won't see the last of the ramifications of Patsy turning down Tony's proposal. As Cantwell previously explained to Marvel.com, the story isn't over just yet.

"Well, we know in IRON MAN #20 Tony will ask Patsy to marry him," Cantwell explained. "But again, there's story context as to why he's doing that when he's doing it. And there's a lot there for both of them to process. But they're in each other's lives for good, I would say...it just depends on the future."

Iron Man #20 is now available wherever comics are sold.