Ironheart Adds Regan Aliyah to Disney+ Marvel Show Cast

Ironheart has added Regan Aliyah to the cast for the Disney+ show. Deadline reported that the Club Mickey Mouse actress had signed. Nothing is known about her role or what part she will play in the series. She joins Dominique Thorne highly-anticipated solo debut for her Marvel hero. Although Ironheart is billed to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a number of details about her character and future in the MCU still swirl. Chinaka Hodge serves as series creator for Disney+ as the 6 episode show draws closer. Other actors cast in Ironheart include Anthony Ramos, Shea Coulee, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, and Zoe Terakes. Handling directing duties falls to Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

When her securing the role was announced, Thorne was ecstatic to get started in the MCU. She called it the best phone call she's ever taken.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne recalled. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs). I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides,' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Another conversation saw her discuss how story is more important than character for her when selecting roles.

"For me, at this point, it's really about the story," Thorne began. "That's what many of us who enter into this profession think. What draws you in is the ability to tell stories that mean something to people. In high school, the motto was to empathize, to empower, or to educate and so that is what I still abide by today. So hopefully, I'm involved in a story that is doing that. There are real people with real stories and real emotions at the center of it. Even if it's not my experience or your experience, it allows somebody the opportunity to be changed; the opportunity to have their mind expanded or get educated in a new way. I think that's one of the most beautiful and powerful things that this form is capable of."

