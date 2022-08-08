Ironheart Set Photos Confirm Major Marvel Villain Debut, Reveal First Look at Riri Williams' Armor

The Hood is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In new Ironheart set photos shared by JustJared on Monday, breakout star Anthony Ramos can be seen donning a look similar to that of Park Robbins, the mystical street-level Marvel baddie that's become a favorite in recent years. In addition to Ramos' confirmation—with any incredibly comic-accurate suit, nonetheless—Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams can be seen in her new Ironheart armor.

Turning to a life of crime, Robbins stumbled across a magical cloak that grants him mystical powers, not unlike Doctor Strange or another one of the Masters of the Mystic Arts. What sets the character apart from other magicians, however, is the fact he's often seen sporting a pistol in either hand as his weapon of choice. The Hood first appeared in the eponymous adult-oriented Marvel MAX series from Brian K. Vaughn and Kyle Hotz.

BREAKING: First look at Anthony Ramos as The Hood in #Ironheart ! pic.twitter.com/1zsfhTF0zO — Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) August 8, 2022

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne previously said about landing the role. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs). I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides,' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

In a separate interview, the Marvel newcomer said that it was always about story over character for her.

"For me, at this point, it's really about the story," she added. "That's what many of us who enter into this profession think. What draws you in is the ability to tell stories that mean something to people. In high school, the motto was to empathize, to empower, or to educate and so that is what I still abide by today. So hopefully, I'm involved in a story that is doing that. There are real people with real stories and real emotions at the center of it. Even if it's not my experience or your experience, it allows somebody the opportunity to be changed; the opportunity to have their mind expanded or get educated in a new way. I think that's one of the most beautiful and powerful things that this form is capable of."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11th while Ironheart hits Disney+ next year.