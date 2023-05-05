James Gunn Reveals He Came Up With the Infinity Saga's Backstory While Writing First Guardians of the Galaxy Movie (Exclusive)

Thanks to some clever moments, Marvel Studios gives off the illusion of making concrete and very specific plans at all times. Case in point, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn confirming that the entire basis for The Infinity Saga, the story of the Infinity Stones themselves, was something he put almost no thought into. While taking part in a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed quiz with ComicBook.com, we asked Gunn if he could name all six of the stones. The question alone triggered a hilarious response from the writer/director.

While stiffling laughter, Gunn revealed to Chris Pratt: "I wrote that scene in about an hour and a half, it just like came up with what the Infinity Stones were...and (the entire MCU's) based on that...They were like, 'You know, we're thinking about putting the Power Stone in.' I was like, 'That's cool. The Power Stone. The Collector has the Power Stone....' And I just made up this bullsh-t!" If you need a refresher on the scene that Gunn is referring to, you can watch it below. Knowing what we now know however, like the below scene's inclusion of the Celestials and the look for all six stones, it's a little hilarious knowing Gunn didn't put a lot of thought into this.

As of this writing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is sitting at a 79% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and as of today is "Certified Fresh." Though that number isn't too bad, it is the lowest rated movie of the trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017 managed to get a "Certified Fresh" distinction as well, but was rated as 85% on the site. The original film in the series, 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, remains the highest of the three movies, sitting at 92%.

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.