Jeff Goldblum Addresses if Grandmaster Returns in Thor: Love and Thunder

This has been a big week for Disney fans as the new streaming service, Disney+, finally launched with tons of great content. One of the new series on the site is The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which is a new National Geographic docuseries that follows the beloved actor as he “pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas.” The first episode took the actor into the world of ice cream, and he’ll be seen next tackling tattoos. Goldblum has been promoting his new series, so he stopped by Buzzfeed to play with puppies and answer some fan questions. One person wanted to know if the actor would be reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as the Grandmaster in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Hey, we’re talking about it, in fact. You know, I hope so. I love Taika Waititi, he’s a great director and a friend of mine, so I hope so,” Goldblum shared.

In addition to the promising tease of a potential appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, Goldblum also revealed that he’ll be voicing the Grandmaster in the upcoming Disney+ animated series, What If…?

“But I played the part again a couple of days ago,” he revealed. “I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ called What If…?“

Thor: Love and Tunder will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as the titular character. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, who will get to embrace her character’s LGBTQ side.

The first episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum is now streaming on Disney+. What If…? is expected to premiere during Summer 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.