Jessica Henwick Teases Colleen Wing's Iron Fist Return (Exclusive)

Jessica Henwick has been busy since landing the role of Colleen Wing in Netflix's Iron Fist and Defenders stories. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery next up for Henwick, the rising star also appeared recently The Matrix Resurrections, Love and Monsters, and The Gray Man among other titles with roles in The Royal Hotel and more still to come. Yet, Henwick still sounds ready and possibly a bit more informed than she is ready to share about for a return to Colleen Wing character from the Marvel universe. On the heels of Charlie Cox reprising his Daredevil role from the same pocket of the Marvel franchise and Iron First star Finn Jones voicing support for Henwick's return, the Glass Onion star shared some thoughts with ComicBook.com.

"I love Finn. Finn is such a sweetheart," Henwick said, learning about Jones' endorsement of Henwick playing Iron Fist in a Shang-Chi sequel. "If we're talking canon, the way the story ended, she had a fist. She was ready to fist." That's when it seemed to hit her, the teases of a possible return might be going too far! "But he had his own powers," she declared. "Oh, god, let's stop talking about this!" By the end of Season 2 of Iron Fist, Jones' Danny Rand had transferred the powers of the Iron Fist to Henwick's Colleen and she used those powers to defeat Davos.

Henwick has not played Colleen Wing since 2018. However, the Iron Fist stories recently jumped from Netflix to Disney+, housing more of the Marvel stories under one roof and on the same streaming service as the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Cox back as Daredevil, it seems any of the Defenders heroes could be due for a return. Jones, in an interview with ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt, shared how delighted he would be to see Henwick get another crack at the character.

"It would be nice to see Colleen come back and still have that Iron Fist as well," Jones aid. "I think it would be cool if she showed up in Shang-Chi and still had the Iron Fist. There's so much possibility that you can do with this from where we left off for Season 2."

For now, fans of Henwick can look forward to her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film has been getting some great buzz in its early reactions ahead of its theatrical release on November 23 which is followed by a release on Netflix's streaming service on December 23. Ae you excited for Glass Onion? Are you hoping to see Henwick jump back into her Marvel role? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter!