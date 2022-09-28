The Defenders Star Finn Jones Wants to See Jessica Henwick Play Iron Fist in Shang-Chi 2

If you consider Iron Fist and the DefendersVerse of shows part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) is out there somewhere with the power of the Living Weapon. As seen in the closing moments of Iron Fist Season Two, Wing demonstrated the ability to harness the ability of the Iron Fist, even projecting the power through her katana. In a perfect world, as Iron Fist star Finn Jones tells us, Henwick's martial artist would appear in Shang-Chi 2 with her newfound abilities.

"It would be nice to see Colleen come back and still have that Iron Fist as well," Jones says. "I think it would be cool if she showed up in Shang-Chi and still had the Iron Fist. There's so much possibility that you can do with this fromwhere we left off for season two."

Is Colleen Wing in Shang-Chi 2?

As of now, little is known about Destin Daniel Cretton's follow-up. Outside of a sequel reported as being in the works from the Hollywood trades, Marvel has yet to date the project. That said, Henwick was offered the role of Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, turning it down to hold out hope for a return as Colleen Wing.

"If I did [Shang-Chi], I would effectively be putting Colleen to bed," Henwick previously explained when asked why she chose The Matrix over Shang-Chi. "It wasn't the main factor, but it definitely came up in conversation," Henwick added, "I love Colleen. She changed my life. Of course, if I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don't know how likely that is. Charlie [Cox] knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen."

Is Iron Fist MCU canon?

That's the million-dollar question. While actors like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have reprised their roles from the DefendersVerse, nothing's happened on-screen as of yet that definitively proves those Marvel Television productions remain in the same continuity as the films and Disney+ shows produced by Marvel Studios. Should all three seasons of Daredevil inevitably be proven to be MCU canon,

