First Glass Onion Reactions Call it Better Than Knives Out
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival tonight and the first reactions to the Rian Johnson-sequel are already making waves online, with some calling it better than the first movie. Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in the new film, with a third film in the series already in development for Netflix. The former James Bond star's performance in the new movie has some critics noting that his Benoit Blanc movies may well be what he becomes known for over Ian Flemming's spy. Check out what people are saying about Glass Onion below!
"This is the 'no spoilers' plea you've read a hundred times in a hundred press notes," director Rian Johnson said in a statement released ahead of the premiere. "I know it's annoying, and if my experience with Knives Out is a guide it's most likely unnecessary, as you all are better at deftly talking around spoilers than I am. But it has to be here, and if it has to be here I figured it should at least come from me. As you'll see when you watch Glass Onion, there are some big surprises beyond who dies and whodunnit, the preservation of which really do affect the experience of a first viewing. Thank you in advance for helping to preserve those for audiences. And now, spoiler alert: my spoiler plea is done."
Glass Onion will feature not only a brand new setting from Knives Out, colorful Greece rather than the countryside of Massachusetts, but will also feature a brand new ensemble cast including the likes of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. The film will debut in theaters this November and will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022.
Bigger and better in every way
Writer-director @RianJohnson’s KNIVES OUT sequel, #GlassOnion, is bigger and better in every way, delivering a murder mystery that keeps the audience on their toes from start to finish. Daniel Craig & Janelle Monáe steal the show and the supporting cast is just a delight. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/3JTm0yMzx1— Max Gao • 高俊鹏 (@MaxJGao) September 11, 2022
Just as sharp & enjoyable
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is just as sharp & enjoyable as the first film. A clever, modern mystery with many layers to peel back on its characters. Daniel Craig may return as Benoit Blanc but this film belongs to Janelle Monáe. Sleek production design, score & editing. pic.twitter.com/qmW7iwXBfT— Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 11, 2022
Funny, wild, relevant
#GlassOnion is even better than Knives Out. Amazing, Good mystery, even greater themes. Funny, wild, relevant. #TIFF22— Andy Howell (@d_a_howell) September 11, 2022
Good time at the movies
#GlassOnion takes about a half hour to kick into high gear, but when it does it’s super entertaining, if not quite the classic the original is. A good time at the movies.— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) September 11, 2022
Funnest movie I have watched this year
OMG. @KnivesOut #GlassOnion was a fucking GOOD ASS TIME. It was the funnest movie I have watched this year. It’s engaging. It’s silly. It’s smart. It’s hilarious. @JanelleMonae is a queen. Shout out to @DaveBautista @leslieodomjr Jessica Henwick! and Daniel Craig and his lewks!— Dino-Ray is at #TIFF for a minute (@DinoRay) September 11, 2022
Another masterful murder mystery
#GlassOnion is STELLAR. Another masterful murder mystery from Rian Johnson. More Steve Yedlin brilliance. Another A+ ensemble. Cannot wait to watch this over and over and soak in the WILD amount of precision and passion that went into this movie … just like the first film.— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 11, 2022
Forget James Bond
One wonder if this Netflix film was sponsored by Google. #GlassOnion— Samantha Lui 呂詠琛 (@samanthalui_) September 11, 2022
New bar
Get your knives out on Dec 23rd. #GlassOnion is the new bar for a modern day whodunnit. #TIFF22— Mitchell 🧀 (@MitchCheeseman) September 11, 2022
Bigger, twister, grossly more expensive and lavish
#GlassOnion is bigger, twister, grossly more expensive and lavish than the original, and it works just as well. It is similar to the first one, but Rian Johnson's script zags when you expect it to zig. I had an absolute blast. Benoit Blanc has don't it again! #KnivesOut #TIFF2022— Rafael Motamayor @ TIFF (@RafaelMotamayor) September 11, 2022