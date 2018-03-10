‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Rotten Tomatoes has released its aggregated score for Jessica Jones season 2, giving the sophomore season of the Marvel show an 85% “certified fresh” rating.

“While Jessica Jones is a slower burn with less focus than its inaugural season, its enticing new character arc more fully details the most charismatic Defender,” reads the critics consensus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel and Netflix dropped season 2 on March 8 in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Jessica Jones catches up with the super-powered private investigator after the events of The Defenders and sometime after killing her mind-controlling tormentor, Kilgrave, at the end of her own first season.

As Jessica starts to piece her life back together following the traumatic events of Kilgrave’s warped schemes, a new case forces a reluctant Jessica to confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past.

Rotten Tomatoes reports Jessica Jones season 2 boasts an average 7.0 out of 10 rating, racking up 45 “fresh” reviews and eight “rotten.”

Newsday‘s Verne Gay calls lead Krysten Ritter’s Superlady “the most compelling, evocative and dynamic character in Netflix’s Marvel canon,” while the Financial Times‘ Suzi Feay calls the super-strong anti-hero “irresistibly watchable.”

Entertainment Weekly‘s Darren Franich gives the first five episodes a C+, writing they suffer from been-there-done-that and pale in comparison to Marvel Studios’ big screen productions, which are thriving as the studio undergoes a creative renaissance.

ComicBook.com‘s spoiler-free review praises Jessica Jones‘ leading lady and its complex character work, but calls out a major villain problem and a “boringly plodding” main storyline doled out at a slow pace.

Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss and Eka Darville return from season 1, joined by newcomers Terry Chen, Leah Gibson and J.R. Ramirez.

Every episode of the 13-episode season is directed by a woman, counting Jennifer Lynch (The Walking Dead, American Horror Story), Rosemary Rodriguez (Law & Order, The Walking Dead) and Anna Foerster (Criminal Minds, Outlander) among its cache of directors.

Netflix’s TV-MA corner of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe will next release sophomore seasons of Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher as it prepares a third season of Daredevil, expected to release to the streaming service sometime later this year.

All episodes of Jessica Jones seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Netflix.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!