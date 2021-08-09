Marvel Fans Craft Perfect Kang Concept Art

✖

With the introduction of He Who Remains in Loki, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got a taste of what Jonathan Majors' take on Kang is going to look like when the character eventually debuts in live. As of right now, it's expected Kang will debut in Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While we wait, one duo of Marvel superfans put their heads together to crank out some of the best concept art we've gotten of the character yet.

The legendary Boss Logic teamed up with sculptor Raphael Albero to craft the piece in question, one which shows Majors as the time-traveling baddie. Unlike his appearance in Loki, this iteration of the villain comes complete with a comic-accurate helmet with a blue face shield. To spice things up a little bit, the artists also included Alioth and Tom Hiddleston's Loki, just to tie things together.

See the incredible piece for yourself below.

Because Majors played Kang's "primary" variant in Loki, series director Kate Herron had her hand in helping land the Lovecraft Alum for the role.

"Yeah, it was definitely because when that role was being cast, basically, it was a conversation with me, with Peyton, and then with Marvel, so we were all discussing the actors that we thought could be great and Jonathan was just an actor that all of us were like, ‘Oh my God, we would be so lucky to get him,'” the helmer told the website.

She added, "and I think for me, it kind of was good when that press release came out because it diverted from our show, you know, like everyone was sort of expecting him to show up in that film and I obviously knew, oh, well, it’s not Kang, but we have a Variant of that character in our show, which is so fun I think, so no, I think it was a massive honor to be part of that and launch him."

