Loki Director Kate Herron Speaks Out on Casting Kang As the Next Big MCU Villain

Thanos (Josh Brolin) decimated half of the universe all but two years ago in Avengers: Endgame, and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already dealing with another threat, one that may be even more fierce. In the closing moments of Loki, the masses were introduced to He Who Remains, the time-traveling villain played by Jonathan Majors. Think of him as Patient Zero, or the character that leads directly to the arrival of Kang the Conqueror. As was a recurring theme in Loki, Kang will be a variant of He Who Remains, and Loki helmer Kate Herron helped to not only cast Majors in the role, but also helped choose him as the MCU's next big bad.

Speaking with ComicBookMovie, Herron recalled the decision to cast Majors as both He Who Remains and Kang, saying it was a collaborative effort between her, Marvel Studios, and Peyton Reed, the director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie that will feature Kang as its primary antagonist.

"Yeah, it was definitely because when that role was being cast, basically, it was a conversation with me, with Peyton, and then with Marvel, so we were all discussing the actors that we thought could be great and Jonathan was just an actor that all of us were like, ‘Oh my God, we would be so lucky to get him,'” the helmer told the website.

She added, "and I think for me, it kind of was good when that press release came out because it diverted from our show, you know, like everyone was sort of expecting him to show up in that film and I obviously knew, oh, well, it’s not Kang, but we have a Variant of that character in our show, which is so fun I think, so no, I think it was a massive honor to be part of that and launch him."

