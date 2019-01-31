Kevin Smith Shares Theory That ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Takes Place Before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Begins

Earlier this week, director Kevin Smith joined collaborator, Marc Bernardin, to discuss the latest news in pop culture on their show Fatman Beyond. One topic they focused on was the recent trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The two men were full of theories, including when the Marvel film supposedly takes place.

“Amy Pascal, one of the producers on the Spider-Man movie, she used to run Sony, she said in 2017 Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place, starts, moments after Avengers: Endgame is over,” Smith explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But, possibly, takes place before Infinity War begins. She didn’t say the second part,” he clarified. “That came from the Internet.” He continued to explain what that means for the story and the MCU timeline.

“Which would mean time travel, which we know is gonna figure prominently in Endgame, so now it’s all f****** piecing together, man.”

However, Bernardin had his own ideas about the timeline, and Smith was very into it.

“I was thinking that Far From Home ended where Infinity War began with Peter, and that on the bus they’re coming home from the airport from London and that’s when—-,” Bernardin shared before Smith’s shocked face interrupted him.

“Did you just come up with that now?,” Smith asked.

“Yeah.”

“That’s good. That’s a good thought, too, man.”

Before discussing the timeline of the film, Smith also shared his thoughts on why Peter Parker doesn’t want to take his Spidery suit to Europe.

“Somebody had a theory, which I f****** fell in love with,” he explained. “The idea is, Peter don’t wanna bring the suit, why? Suit came from?”

“Tony,” Bernardin answered.

“So, if this happens after Endgame, maybe he’s feeling a little sad about the events of Endgame and doesn’t want to bring the suit. See what they’re cooking right now?”

“The idea is, something bad is gonna happen to Tony and that’s why Peter doesn’t wanna bring the suit. I read that and I said, ‘I bet you that’s it.’ Guarantee, because I looked at that moment in the trailer, too, and like the other person online, I was like ‘feels weird.’ Like, he spent the whole f****** movie to get that suit!”

To learn more about Smith’s thoughts on the trailer, click here.

What do you think about Kevin Smith’s theories? Does the new Spider-Man take place before or after Infinity War? Will there be time travel? Does something bad happen to Tony? Tell us in the comments!

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theaters will be Captain Marvel on March 8 followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.