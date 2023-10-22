Killers of the Flower Moon: Movie Fans Are Coming To Brendan Fraser's Defense
Some are criticizing Brendan Fraser's performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, but film fans aren't having it.
Taylor Swift may have beaten Martin Scorsese at the box office this weekend, but that's not stopping film fans from talking about his newest feature, Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie is getting rave reviews and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and 84% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "another masterpiece" by Scorsese. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone in addition to many other familiar faces. One such actor is Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser.
While Fraser isn't in the movie much, he does give a memorable performance. In fact, ComicBook.com's review pointed out that "he uses each second to command the screen." Apparently, a few people have taken to social media to criticize the actor's performance, but if you search his name on Twitter, you'll mostly find people coming to the star's defense.
People are not only defending Brendan Fraser's performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, they are calling it a highlight of the film. You can check out some of the posts praising Frasier below...
Forget The Haters
prevnext
Not understanding the anti Brendan Fraser takes for Killers of the Flower Moon. The guy killed it. pic.twitter.com/rQHYZPlSR4— K’Bucko (@KBucko7) October 22, 2023
He Knows
prevnext
killers of the flower moon is horrifying and tragic and completely undeniable. and brendan fraser understands better than anyone that when you have a two scene role as a lawyer in an otherwise understated and intimate film you need to be jarringly hammy— sorrel (@sorrelquest) October 21, 2023
Real
prevnext
In Killers of the Flower Moon Brendan Fraser plays a loud hacky lawyer desperate to win a case by coercing a witness to recant his testimony on a case heavily dependent on witness testimony. So Fraser performs the role as a loud, hacky lawyer who yells. Real lawyers do this.— TylerJEsquire.bsky.social (@TylerJEsquire) October 21, 2023
MVP
prevnext
Brendan Fraser going “dumb boy!” is kinda one of the movie moments of the year— Wendell (@RhodeToLove) October 20, 2023
This
prevnext
if you told me last year that people were choosing to spend more time talking about brendan fraser’s 3 minute cameo than any other aspect of a scorsese movie about indigenous genocide i would have been like oh ok yeah sounds like film twitter— emma (@msmegalodon) October 22, 2023
Understood the Assignment
prevnext
Waking up, first tweet of the day: I may be mixed on Killers of the Flower Moon but you're all wrong on Brendan Fraser. He understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/2BwzVxO8nk— Piecing It Together Podcast w/ Pazuzul Pieces 🧩👹 (@PiecingPod) October 20, 2023
Thems The Rules
prevnext
If you don’t like Brendan Fraser’s performance in Killers of the Flower Moon you can’t be trusted to watch movies. Turn in your gun and badge, you’re a book guy now.— Brendan Craves Yer Brains (@bf_crane) October 21, 2023
Fun Take
prevnext
the people are divided on Brendan Fraser’s performance, but what they don’t understand is he’s playing a Coen Brothers character in a Martin Scorsese movie— Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) October 21, 2023
King Sh*t
prevnext
Brendan Fraser delivers his first line in KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON like he’s the GOAT and he knows it. pic.twitter.com/ktXZgppD39— Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) October 21, 2023
More Fraser, Always
prevnext
I hope we get to passionately discuss Brendan Fraser once a year for the rest of my life. Keep em comin, big poppa— Seth Vargas (@ohsethy) October 21, 2023
One Of Us!
prevnext
Shout-out to the guy who "woo"d when Brendan Fraser came on screen at the 6:45pm Lincoln Square IMAX showing of KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON. pic.twitter.com/PtEfDy6Ujh— Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) October 20, 2023
In Conclusion
Not gonna push this, but as Brendan Fraser single-handedly making Killers of the Flower Moon trending on its opening day with his 7 minute screentime. Can we seriously start a campaign for his best-supporting role this year? #BrendanFraser #KOTFM pic.twitter.com/0TGgBGbJg3— prince0306 (@prince_0306) October 22, 2023
Did you enjoy Brendan Fraser in Killers of the Flower Moon? Tell us in the comments!prev