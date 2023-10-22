Killers of the Flower Moon: Movie Fans Are Coming To Brendan Fraser's Defense

Taylor Swift may have beaten Martin Scorsese at the box office this weekend, but that's not stopping film fans from talking about his newest feature, Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie is getting rave reviews and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and 84% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "another masterpiece" by Scorsese. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone in addition to many other familiar faces. One such actor is Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser.

While Fraser isn't in the movie much, he does give a memorable performance. In fact, ComicBook.com's review pointed out that "he uses each second to command the screen." Apparently, a few people have taken to social media to criticize the actor's performance, but if you search his name on Twitter, you'll mostly find people coming to the star's defense.

People are not only defending Brendan Fraser's performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, they are calling it a highlight of the film. You can check out some of the posts praising Frasier below...