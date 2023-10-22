Taylor Swift Movie Beats Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon at Box Office

Taylor Swift's concert movie remains in the top spot at the box office for a second straight weekend, beating Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour earned $10 million on Friday on its way to $32.4 million in its second weekend, bringing its running total to $131.1 million. Killers of the Flower Moon earned $9.4 million Friday and $23 million in its debut weekend. Killers of the Flower Moon is a historical drama focused on a string of murders in the 1920s that targeted the Osage Nation in Oklahoma after the tribe found oil on its land. Critics have hailed the movie as a sobering look at the crimes and blood upon which the United States is built. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour brings the pop star's recent tour national tour to theaters. Jamie Jirak reviewed Killers of the Flower Moon for ComicBook.com, awarding the film 4.5 out of 5 possible stars. She writes, "Killers of the Flower Moon is a heartbreaking true story that depicts a vicious time in the country's history. The film is beautifully shaped by Scorsese's direction and amplified by Gladstone's performance. While moviegoers should not overlook the fact that this story about Native Americans was told by a white man through the perspective of a white man, the care put into the film allows it to succeed. Don't be afraid of the run time, because Killers of the Flower Moon is worth seeing on the big screen." The top five films at the box office also include Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Disney's seasonally appropriate re-release of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Week Two

Weekend: $32.4 million

$32.4 million Total: $131.1 million

The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.

2. Killers of the Flower Moon (Photo: Apple Films) Opening Weekend

Total: $23 million In the 1920s, members of the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, are murdered after oil is found on their land, and the FBI decides to investigate. Martin Scorsese directed Killers of the Flower Moon and co-wrote its screenplay with Eric Roth, based upon David Grann's 2017 book of the same name. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

3. The Exorcist: Believer (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $5.6 million

$5.6 million Total: $54.2 million

When his daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine, show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces single father Victor Fielding to confront the nadir of evil. Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who's witnessed anything like it before. David Gordon Green directed The Exorcist: Believer and co-wrote its screenplay with Peter Sattler, based on a story he developed with Scott Teems and Danny McBride. It stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Ellen Burstyn, and Linda Blair.

4. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Photo: Paramount) Week Four

Weekend: $4.4 million

$4.4 million Total: $56 million

The PAW Patrol pups magically gain superpowers after a meteor strikes Adventure City. However, things take a turn for the worse when Humdinger and a mad scientist steal their powers and turn themselves into supervillains. As the team springs into action to save the city, Skye soon learns that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference. Cal Brunker directed PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and co-wrote the screenplay with Bob Barlen. The film's voice cast includes Christian Corrao, Luxton Handspiker, Callum Shoniker, Ron Pardo, Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, James Marsden, Kristen Bell, and Finn Lee-Epp.

5. The Nightmare Before Christmas Opening weekend (of re-release)

Weekend: $4.1 million

The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the "real world." When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life -- he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry. Henry Selick directed The Nightmare Before Christmas, based on ideas from Tim Burton. The film's voice cast includes Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory.

6. Saw X (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Four

Weekend: $3.58 million

$3.58 million Total: $47.2 million

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists. Kevin Greutert directed Saw X from a screenplay by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. It stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, and Michael Beach.

7. The Creator (Photo: Disney / The Creator) Week Three

Weekend: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Total: $36.8 million

As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind. As Joshua and his team of elite operatives venture into enemy-occupied territory, they soon discover the world-ending weapon is actually an AI in the form of a young child. Gareth Edwards directed The Creator and co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Weitz. It stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

8. Leo: Bloody Sweet (Photo: Prathyangira Cinemas) Opening Weekend

Weekend: $2.05 million

A mild-mannered café owner becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Leo: Bloody Sweet. The film stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Madonna Sebastian, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas.

9. A Haunting in Venice (Photo: Rob Youngson) Week Six

Weekend: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Total: $40.9 million

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a murder while attending a Halloween seance at a haunted palazzo in Venice, Italy. Kenneth Branagh directed A Haunting in Venice from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on Agatha Christie's 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party. The film stars Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.