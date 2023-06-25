Kraven the Hunter Adds The Flash Composer to Score Sony Marvel Movie

The first trailer for Sony's Kraven the Hunter was released earlier this week, and it shows Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on the role of the titular Marvel character. The movie was helmed by J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) and also stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Calypso, Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Kraven's half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, and Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as Kraven and Dmitri's father, Nikolai Kravinoff. The week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the movie is set to be scored by Benjamin Wallfisch who most recently served as the composer of The Flash.

In addition to composing The Flash, Wallfisch also scored the music for Shazam! (2019) and Hellboy (2019). His other works include It (2017), Thirteen Lives (2022), Mortal Kombat (2021), and The Invisible Man (2020). He also worked on Blade Runner 2049 (2017) alongside Hans Zimmer. Recently, it was announced that The Flash soundtrack is being released on vinyl.

Wallfisch said of working with The Flash director, Andy Muschietti: "Andy has created something truly incredible with this movie, and as always I was honored to have been invited to be a part of his creative family. It's not only one of the most spectacular and exciting superhero films ever made, everything is drawn together by a powerful emotional core which motivated the earliest sketches Andy and I worked on together, all the way back in 2020."

What Is Kraven the Hunter About?

The official logline: "Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."

Kraven the Hunter is the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which exists separate from Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, home to Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Sony has weaved its own web of Spidey spin-offs that include Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and Morbius (2022), with Madame Web and El Muerto on the way.

"He is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there's so many aspects [to him]. What I love about that character is that he has flaws," Taylor-Johnson previously told ComicBook. "Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it's someone who's really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it's in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely."

Sony's Kraven the Hunter is slated to open in theaters on October 6th.