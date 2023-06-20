Kraven the Hunter: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Addresses Spider-Man Face Off

Even though Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues to grow without a Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is hoping to cross paths with the web-slinger before too long at all. While sharing the trailer for Kraven the Hunter on his Instagram account, Taylor-Johnson warned Spider-Man to watch out.

"Spider-Man...," Taylor-Johnson wrote before adding a spider emoji. "I'm coming for you."

This isn't the first time a crossover between Kraven and Spider-Man has been suggested. In addition to a potential Spidey tease in the Kraven trailer, screenwriter Richard Wenk said his iteration of the film was based on Kraven's Last Hunt and featured Spider-Man in a prominent role.

"I'm just starting it. It's an interesting world. A great character," Wenk shared with DiscussingFilm in 2018. "It's going to adhere very closely to the lore of Kraven the Hunter. And he is going to come face to face with Spider-Man. I'm just beginning it, beginning the process, and because it's a big IP, Marvel world, there's lots of hurdles to overcome before you can start writing, to crack the right story and to get the right tone. It's a new world for me. But what's nice about it is it's a very grounded character, he doesn't have a lot of crazy superpowers and things like that so he's more grounded and that fits what I like to do. That's as much as I know."

Who's all in Kraven the Hunter?

In addition to Taylor-Johnson's eponymous hunter, the film will also feature Rhino (The Many Saints of Newark's Alessandro Nivola), the horn-headed supervillain otherwise known as Aleksei Sytsevich. Taylor-Johnson leads a cast that includes Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Calypso, the priestess and Kraven's love interest who has served as a Spider-Man villain in her own right; Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Kraven's half-brother, Dmitri Smerdyakov, the masked master of disguise called the Chameleon; and Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as Kraven and Dmitri's father, Nikolai Kravinoff.

Kraven the Hunter roars into theaters October 6th. You can check out the official synopsis below...

"Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."