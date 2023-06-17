The Flash Reveals Triple Vinyl Soundtrack Release

After a long wait, The Flash is finally playing in theaters everywhere and it's already off to a good start at the box office. The new movie stars Ezra Miller in the titular role, and features the long-awaited return of Michael Keaton as Batman. The movie also features Ben Affleck's Batman, the debut of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and plenty of big surprises. The movie also features a cool soundtrack, which will soon be released on vinyl. According to Business Wire, WaterTower Music has announced the release of the soundtrack and revealed the entire thing is available as a preorder for Triple LP, Two-Color Vinyl, and Double CD.

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch recently said of working with The Flash director, Andy Muschietti: "Andy has created something truly incredible with this movie, and as always I was honored to have been invited to be a part of his creative family. It's not only one of the most spectacular and exciting superhero films ever made, everything is drawn together by a powerful emotional core which motivated the earliest sketches Andy and I worked on together, all the way back in 2020."

He added, ""The movie is also of course a love letter to the legacy of DC, right back to its earliest origins, and one of the most exciting challenges for me was to celebrate that history, whilst still looking to the future with completely new material. I'd also like to highlight the incredible musicians who performed this music with such unbelievable virtuosity, fire and commitment. The movie challenged us to attempt the near-impossible, and at every turn our orchestra not only met but exceeded what we might have imagined. A huge thank you to Andy, Barbara and everyone at DC and Warner Bros. for this amazing journey."

The Flash Soundtrack Track List:

Both the vinyl and CD versions of the soundtrack feature 42 tracks with over 80 minutes of music. You can check out the list of songs below:

1. Are You Actively Eating That Candy Bar?

2. Sounds About Right, Bruce

3. Collapsing East Wing

4. Baby Shower

5. Nora

6. Run

7. Not This Time, Kid

8. Can of Tomatoes

9. See You Soon

10. Please Work

11. Today's the Day

12. Phasing

13. Escape from the Lab

14. Zod

15. What Is This Place?

16. Spaghetti

17. Into the Batcave

18. I Loved You First

19. Fate

20. I Am Batman

21. Batdoneon

22. Kal-El?

23. Escape from Siberia

24. Now We Try Not to Die

25. Supergirl

26. Want Some Help?

27. I Gave You a Warning

28. What Could Go Wrong?

29. Let's Get Electrocuted

30. I've Got You

31. You Wanna Get Nuts?

32. Let's Get Nuts

33. Cyclonic Diversion

34. I'm Not Going Alone

35. We Can Fix This

36. Inevitable Intersection

37. We Can Save Her

38. The Dark Flash

39. Worlds Collide (Superman Version)

40. You're My Hero

41. Into the Singularity

42. Call Me

43. Worlds Collide

You can pre-order The Flash vinyl here.