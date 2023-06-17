The Flash Reveals Triple Vinyl Soundtrack Release
After a long wait, The Flash is finally playing in theaters everywhere and it's already off to a good start at the box office. The new movie stars Ezra Miller in the titular role, and features the long-awaited return of Michael Keaton as Batman. The movie also features Ben Affleck's Batman, the debut of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and plenty of big surprises. The movie also features a cool soundtrack, which will soon be released on vinyl. According to Business Wire, WaterTower Music has announced the release of the soundtrack and revealed the entire thing is available as a preorder for Triple LP, Two-Color Vinyl, and Double CD.
Composer Benjamin Wallfisch recently said of working with The Flash director, Andy Muschietti: "Andy has created something truly incredible with this movie, and as always I was honored to have been invited to be a part of his creative family. It's not only one of the most spectacular and exciting superhero films ever made, everything is drawn together by a powerful emotional core which motivated the earliest sketches Andy and I worked on together, all the way back in 2020."
He added, ""The movie is also of course a love letter to the legacy of DC, right back to its earliest origins, and one of the most exciting challenges for me was to celebrate that history, whilst still looking to the future with completely new material. I'd also like to highlight the incredible musicians who performed this music with such unbelievable virtuosity, fire and commitment. The movie challenged us to attempt the near-impossible, and at every turn our orchestra not only met but exceeded what we might have imagined. A huge thank you to Andy, Barbara and everyone at DC and Warner Bros. for this amazing journey."
The Flash Soundtrack Track List:
Both the vinyl and CD versions of the soundtrack feature 42 tracks with over 80 minutes of music. You can check out the list of songs below:
1. Are You Actively Eating That Candy Bar?
2. Sounds About Right, Bruce
3. Collapsing East Wing
4. Baby Shower
5. Nora
6. Run
7. Not This Time, Kid
8. Can of Tomatoes
9. See You Soon
10. Please Work
11. Today's the Day
12. Phasing
13. Escape from the Lab
14. Zod
15. What Is This Place?
16. Spaghetti
17. Into the Batcave
18. I Loved You First
19. Fate
20. I Am Batman
21. Batdoneon
22. Kal-El?
23. Escape from Siberia
24. Now We Try Not to Die
25. Supergirl
26. Want Some Help?
27. I Gave You a Warning
28. What Could Go Wrong?
29. Let's Get Electrocuted
30. I've Got You
31. You Wanna Get Nuts?
32. Let's Get Nuts
33. Cyclonic Diversion
34. I'm Not Going Alone
35. We Can Fix This
36. Inevitable Intersection
37. We Can Save Her
38. The Dark Flash
39. Worlds Collide (Superman Version)
40. You're My Hero
41. Into the Singularity
42. Call Me
43. Worlds Collide
You can pre-order The Flash vinyl here.