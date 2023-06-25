Kraven the Hunter Meets With Doctor Octopus in New Marvel Preview

Kraven the Hunter meets Doctor Octopus in a new preview for Marvel Comics' The Amazing Spider-Man #28. The Amazing Spider-Man's previous issue saw Doctor Octopus reemerging to battle Spider-Man, and his octopus arms have some new capabilities. Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man #28 preview follows up on a story from Marvel's Spider-Man/Venom: Free Comic Book Day issue, with Kraven the Hunter offering Doctor Octopus the means to achieve his new powers. However, this meeting of two founding members of the Sinister Six isn't the start of a team-up as Doctor Octopus, in his trademark arrogance, soon makes it clear that he wants Kraven to leave.

Zeb Wells wrote The Amazing Spider-Man #28. It features artwork by Ed McGuinness, inks by Mark Farmer, colors by Marcio Menyz, and letters by Joe Caramagna. The Amazing Spider-Man #28's synopsis reads, "The new-and-improved Doctor Octopus takes his upgraded tentacles for a rampage through Oscorp! Can the deadliest Doc Ock ever be stopped?" You can see the preview pages below.

Doctor Octopus once took Peter Parker's place as the Superior Spider-Man, and Marvel Comics has recently revealed a new Superior Spider-Man series. Meanwhile, Kraven the Hunter is set to make his cinematic debut played by Aaron Taylor Johnson in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie as part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Sony released the first Kraven the Hunter trailer last week.

The Amazing Spider-Man series is coming off of the controversial issue featuring the death of Ms. Marvel, a loss that the Marvel Universe is still mourning. Marvel's upcoming X-Men and Invincible Iron Man comics telling of Tony Stark and Emma Frost's wedding have Ms. Marvel on one of the connecting covers, potentially teasing the Marvel hero's return.

ComicBook.com awarded The Amazing Spider-Man series the 2022 Golden Issue award for being the Best Ongoing Comic series of 2022. The Amazing Spider-Man series has been helmed by writer Zeb Wells and regular series artist John Romita Jr. As ComicBook.com's Tim Adams wrote in his Golden Issues post about the series, "Not only did they set up some new mysteries for Marvel's resident webhead, but mainstays like Mary Jane Watson also had new developments, like the introduction of a pair of kids for Mary Jane to help take care of with a new love interest… Zeb Wells brought his signature humor and storytelling to Amazing Spider-Man after a short tenure on the X-Men spinoff series Hellions. He hasn't missed a beat, even incorporating the likes of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel as a supporting character with an internship at Oscorp. Whether it's tying into larger Marvel stories like Judgment Day or steering the ship on the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web, Spidey's in good hands with Zeb Wells."

The Amazing Spider-Man #28 goes on sale in comic book stores on Wednesday, June 28th. The Amazing Spider-Man #28's official solicitation information and preview pages follow.