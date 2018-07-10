LEGO Deadpool San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Minifigure Revealed

LEGO has unveiled its latest San Diego Comic Con exclusive, in the form of a sheriff-themed Deadpool minifigure.

Sheriff Deadpool is one of several LEGO exclusives available to fans heading to the San Diego Convention Center later in July, a 5-piece collectible in a package marked with the San Diego Comic Con exclusive logo. “Hey Nerd,” Deadpool says in art on the box. “Pssst…Over here. I’m mint in the box!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some pictures of the Sheriff Deadpool minifigure below!

“Lego, while a family-friendly company, already has significant fortune with the R-rated Marvel hero and last year produced the Deadpool-themed Deadpool Duck as one of its highly sought after convention items,” THR reports. “The character is one of Marvel’s most recognized and Ryan Reynolds’ sequel, Deadpool 2, has grossed more than $721 million worldwide since its release in May.”

The Sheriff Deadpool minifigure will only be available via a lottery system at San Diego Comic Con as high demand and limited quantities have become a factor. More information on how to get the minifigure will be available at the LEGO booth when Comic Con kicks off. Fans eager to get a head start on the exclusive items can go to the official Comic Con website until July 12 with a random drawing being held on July 13 to select the winners. The booth will be stocked with what leftovers from the pool of winners during the week but nothing is guaranteed.

LEGO also unveiled an Aquaman minifigure which will be exclusive to San Diego Comic Con.

San Diego Comic Con runs from July 17 through July 21 at the San Diego Convention Center.