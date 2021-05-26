LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle Set Is On Sale Now

The LEGO Group recently unveiled another record-breaking set, and it looks like Marvel fans are going to be blown away by it. The 76178 Daily Bugle includes 3772 pieces and measures over 32 inches tall - making it the largest Marvel set that LEGO has ever produced. It also includes an insane amount of minifigures - 25 to be exact - which allow you to recreate endless storylines from the Spider-Man universe.

Let's start with the details. The LEGO Daily Bugle skyscraper has a 4-story interior that allows you to explore the offices of Peter Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, and more. The floors, roof, and facade can be removed to access these spaces. Naturally, the build is packed with details and Easter eggs from the comics.

The full minifigure lineup includes Mysterio, Doctor Octopus, Venom, Carnage, Peter Parker, Aunt May, Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Firestar, Spider-Ham, Betty Brant, Ben Urich, Robbie Robertson, Ron Barney, Bernie the Cab Driver, Amber Grant, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Spider-Man. There are also 5 minifigures that are completely new to this set: Blade, Black Cat, Daredevil, Punisher, and, of course, The Daily Bugle Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson.

The LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle set is available to order here at LEGO.com for $299.99 starting today May 26th if you're a VIP member. The general public will have access starting on June 1st. Note that becoming a LEGO VIP member is free, so there's no need to wait for the general release. We also suggest checking on their VIP offers and promotions section to see if your purchase qualifies for any freebies. Sell outs are inevitable with this set, so grab one while you can.

Additional images for the Spider-Man Daily Bugle LEGO set can be found in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.