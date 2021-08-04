Loki Exclusive Pin Sets Wave 2: TVA Logo and TemPad

Last month, right around the time that Marvel Studios' Loki was finishing up it's Season 1 run on Disney+, a collection of exclusive 2-pack pin sets launched. Wave 1 included Alligator Loki with a Loki for President button and The Time Variance Authority emblem with Miss Minutes. Wave 2 features the TVA logo and the TemPad that TVA agents use to travel through time and space.

The set includes two 1 1/2-inch tall enamel pins, and you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a release date set for August. The first wave of Loki pins can also be ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99 each.

While we wait for Season 2 of Loki, the next big Marvel debut on Disney+ is the animated series What If...?, which launches on August 11th. The cast is star-studded to say the least, and the multiverse spin on characters that we know and love promises to be a lot of fun. You can check out all of the news about What If...? right here. A synopsis is available below.

"Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. Bryan Andrews (Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) executive produces and directs; AC Bradley (Netflix's Trollhunters, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia) is head writer."

You can watch What If...? here on Disney+ starting on August 11th.

