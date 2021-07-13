Loki Exclusive Pin Sets Include Alligator Loki, President Loki, TVA, and Miss Minutes

If you've been watching Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+, there's a good chance that you're obsessed with characters like Alligator Loki, President Loki, and Miss Minutes. If so, you'll want to check out these new Loki enamel pin set exclusives.

The pins come in packs of two - Alligator Loki with a Loki for President button and The Time Variance Authority emblem with their Miss Minutes mascot. The pins are made of enamel and measure between 1.5 and 3-inches tall. Both sets are exclusive to Entertainment Earth, and can be pre-ordered right here for $12.99 each.

Loki variants Alligator Loki and President Loki debuted in Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" along with Classic Loki, and Kid Loki. Naturally, Funko had Pop figures ready and waiting for Marvel fans and collectors. Pre-orders for President Loki and Kid Loki are also live here at Entertainment Earth now.

Alligator Loki is a Hot Topic exclusive that should be available to pre-order here soon. Ditto for Classic Loki, which is a BoxLunch exclusive that will be available to pre-order here. Finally, a Kid Loki variant will be coming to the Funko Shop in the near future.

Previous releases in the Loki Funko Pop lineup have included Variant Loki and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), TVA soldier Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Loki is streaming on Disney+ now. New episodes air each Wednesday, though next week's sixth episode will be the last of Season 1.

