Year of the Shield Captain Carter Hydra Stomper Funko Pop Added to Marvel's What If...? Line

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer and release date for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars will provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, will make for some very interesting Funko Pops. UPDATE: Captain Carter and the Hydra Stomper Funko Pop has been added to the lineup as a Year of the Shield Amazon exclusive. Details below.

The first wave of What If...? Funko Pops debuted earlier this month, but the Captain Carter and the Hydra Stomper Deluxe Funko Pop arrived today, July 30th as part of the ongoing Year of the Shield Series partnership with Amazon and Marvel. Pre-orders for the figure are live here on Amazon for $24.99. The Year of the Shield Series is designed to "celebrate heroes who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both." You can shop the entire Year of the Shield series here on Amazon. The rest of Funko's What If...? Funko Pop lineup can be found below.

The common What If...? Funko Pop wave includes Captain Carter, T'Challa as Star-Lord, A super-sized Iron Steve Rogers, Gamora, and Doctor Strange. Variants of T'Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, and Doctor Strange are earmarked as exclusives as is Thor, King Killmonger. Pre-orders are live now via the links below.

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright serves as the narrator for What If...?, voicing the all-seeing Watcher. The rest of the cast is filled with current and former MCU stars voicing their live-action characters in this animated format. Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston, and the late Chadwick Boseman will all be reprising their roles for the series, along with several other MCU stars.

Marvel's What If...? is set to premiere on Disney+ August 11th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.