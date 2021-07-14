Miss Minutes' Face From the Loki Finale Has Fans Freaked Out
The first season of Marvel's Loki came to an end on Wednesday, answering a ton of questions from fans while also asking about a thousand more. The episode is filled with a little bit of everything, including a terrifying jump scare that no one was expecting. Nothing in Loki to this point could really be considered "horror," but that changed in the early part of Wednesday's finale. Thanks to Miss Minutes, Marvel fans had to take some time to catch their breath.
After Loki and Sylvie step into the realm they saw at the end of time, they approach a castle with no idea who's inside. That question is answered later, but not before they meet Miss Minutes, the animated clock character that appeared to work for the TVA. She pops up rather unexpectedly, causing an effective jump scare for viewers.
Since this is new for Loki, it really caught fans off-guard. Many of them have taken to Twitter to joke about the Miss Minutes scare, revealing just how unprepared they were.
Look Out
#loki spoilers
-— rhianna WATCHED BW X2 AND HAS A GF?? (@rhiavenger) July 14, 2021
miss minutes at the start of the episode pic.twitter.com/FPX0YCbX6e
Jump Scares
#loki spoilers— ً bea ४ | loki era (@buckyswhxore) July 14, 2021
Yes I Did
Did I really get jumped scared by an animated clock? Yes. Yes I did #loki #MissMinutes pic.twitter.com/8CccP5KBv6— ObviouslyOzzy (@TurdFur69420) July 14, 2021
Terrifying
#Loki spoilers!!— 𝔸𝕆𝕋ℙ || 2 days!! (@Eyelynthederp) July 14, 2021
Honestly #MissMinutes is bloody terrifying when her eyes look like that... 😰 pic.twitter.com/9g1rnC8CYR
Creepy
#loki spoilers
Miss Minutes was so creepy for this pic.twitter.com/NQBRO0E2Sa— Jay / Nova | Loki Era (@JayMorleyy) July 14, 2021
Again
#Loki spoilers #MissMinutes— nush//croki era (@arcane_eunoia) July 14, 2021
Marvel at it again with the jumpscares pic.twitter.com/m8WgsVbVwv
Scream
I swear I almost screamed when miss minutes did that little jump scare at the beginning of #loki pic.twitter.com/J5fn6idPSv— snap pea (@_snap_pea_) July 14, 2021
Scarier Than Thanos
Why did Miss Minutes scare me more than Thanos??#LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/hUxOjBAoT4— E 👻 (@fteshan) July 14, 2021
Really
miss minutes rlly be like - pic.twitter.com/dj5RGuaWgG— alizah ४ ♫ (@alizah_rollings) July 14, 2021
WHY
#Loki #MissMinutes— luther ⎊⍟ (@klerkluther) July 14, 2021
WHY WAS THAT SO TERRIFYING!!!??? pic.twitter.com/VfQ3Ycktdt