Loki: How The Finale's New Villain Reveal Could Set Up Marvel's X-Men and Fantastic Four Reboots

Full spoilers for Loki episode 6 below! The Marvel multiverse may have been the biggest development out of the season one finale of Loki but the introduction of its surprise character has potentially huge ramifications about some highly anticipated projects, namely the planned reboots of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Though Jonathan Majors' character in the final episode is known as "He Who Remains," Marvel fans aware of his casting in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania know he's already been tapped to play villain Kang the Conqueror, with his appearance in Loki setting up that role as well as potentially even more variants of him from across the multiverse. This leads to the children of the atom and Marvel's first family in a couple of ways.

Kang's origins are nebulous and uncertain at best, but ties to him and the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards as well as Victor Von Doom have been present throughout his comic book history. It's postulated by some that he's a descendant of one of them, with time travel shenanigans perhaps making him even more closely related to Mr. Fantastic, but none of that is set in stone on the page so the MCU will have a lot of wiggle room to do with it as they please. Ultimately though, that different versions of Kang exist in Marvel comics and the MCU make it even easier to tie him to some of their planned reboots.

One of the alternate versions of Kang, in fact the first to appear in Marvel Comics (in the pages of Fantastic Four!), was Rama-Tut, a version of him that lived in an ruled Ancient Egypt. His affinity for this is alluded to in the background of Loki where the Sphinx can be seen, but as Marvel fans know, Egypt has major ties to the X-Men as well sa it's where the first mutant, En Sabah Nuir (aka Apocalypse), appeared. It's perhaps a pipe dream to think that Marvel Studios will tough that X-Men villain any time soon, or at all after the 2016 movie, but if they did they've got a perfect character to squeeze in alongside them.

Perhaps the biggest reason that the character's arrival seems to make it easy to connect to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four though is the multiverse at large. With infinite amounts of Kangs showing up to create new timelines and push a multiversal war onto the MCU. It would appear that with this info dump that Marvel Studios is setting the stage for a long fabled Secret Wars movie, which if it happens will seemingly take its cues from Jonathan Hickman's version of the story, which leaned heavily on the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom.

Taking all this into account, and combining it with what we know about Marvel Studios' plans, it seems like Jonathan Majors may have the next couple of years of work lined up. He'll seemignly appear in Loki season two, Ant-Man 3, and very well could have a role in the Fantastic Four. Even if he doesn't, there's countless variants of him running around, meaning he could be anywhere next.

