Kevin Feige Addresses X-Men and Fantastic Four’s Debut in the MCU

If you’re still breathing, then you’ve managed to survive the epic onslaught of announcements from Marvel Studios‘ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. That doesn’t mean the shock has subsided, as the Phase 4 slate has revealed a lot of films and series in the pipeline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And producer Kevin Feige ended the panel with the major reveal of Blade, but it came at the expense of a tease for Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Marvel fans have been clamoring for Marvel Studios to bring the First Family into the movies ever since Disney finalized their purchase of Fox. But Feige said that he didn’t have time to talk about the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, among other franchises, before introducing the vampire hunter. When asked about these namedrops ComicBook’s Brandon Davis after the presentation, Feige remained cagey in his response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That means that we have them back and we are working towards it,” said Feige.

Feige was also put on the spot during his interview with Variety after the Hall H presentation, when he was specifically asked about the Fantastic Four’s introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Feige said, reiterating that they’re not close to casting the characters or hammering down a story at this point in time.

Feige previously expressed excitement about getting the X-Men and the Fantastic Four back with Marvel Studios, gushing over the opportunity to tell new stories with these characters during an interview with MTV News.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said at the Golden Globes. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

With so many new projects on the horizon, like Blade, Eternals, and multiple sequels featuring fan-favorite characters, we’ll probably be waiting a while to see the debuts of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.