Loki Debuts First Look at Marvel’s Next Big Villain

✖

Today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe got what it has been begging for. In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, all eyes were on the epic franchise to see what villain would step into Thanos' role. The Mad Titan left a huge hole in the MCU as theories suggested the various villains that could lead the franchise's new phase. And in the final moments of Loki, Marvel Studios gave us a glorious introduction.

So, please be warned! There are huge spoilers below for Loki's finale "For All Time. Always." below. Proceed with caution!

For those needing a bit of guidance, the villain we find at the end of Loki's big finale is none other than Kang. Well, sort of. The man's name is never said aloud, but Loki finds himself thrust back into the TVA after he fails to prevent Sylvie from killing He Who Remains. Despite being warned of the consequences, the TVA chief is murdered, and his death brings about the birth of a full-blown multiverse in the MCU.

When Loki arrives back at the TVA, he is greeted by a ton of familiar faces, but none of them know him. It turns out Loki has slipped into a wild new universe, and the statue heralding the TVA is no longer the Time Keepers. Instead, a statue is shown of a variant of He Who Remains (played by Jonathan Majors), and he will look very familiar to comics fans.

(Photo: Disney+)

After all, the statue depicts a man wearing the comic-canon outfit of Kang. For years now, fans have speculated the multiverse warrior would be the next Thanos, and it seems that will come to pass. Kang is considered a prime villain in the Marvel Universe. His debut in Loki's finale not only sets up lots of trouble for the God of Mischief, but it threatens to unravel the MCU unless our remaining heroes can stop him.

Currently, reports have confirmed Majors will have a role in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. It is basically a guarantee now that Kang will pull strings in this film to destroy Scott Lang's ability to time-travel using the Pym Particles. He is not alone as Kang - or rather a variant of him - has before tried to manipulate the Scarlet Witch given her reality-altering gifts. From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Eternals and beyond, it seems like Kang is about make himself known to our heroes, and the MCU will never be the same once he has come around.

What do you think of Loki's massive finale teaser? Are you anxious to see Kang join the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.