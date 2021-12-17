Loki Finale May Confirm Those Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

Loki's season 1 finale has revealed some game-changing twists to Marvel Studios' franchise. (Spoilers Follow!) In "For All Time. Always." The 2012 Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) and his beau Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) finally find the man who created the Time Variance Authority and has been pulling strings to keep the Sacred Timeline intact. That man is "He Who Remains" (Jonathan Majors), and his meeting with Loki and Sylvie ends with Sylvie striking him down and unleashing a new Marvel Cinematic Multiverse with a new big bad ready to threaten it. That twist now seemingly confirms all the big rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For months during No Way Home's production, we've heard that big stars of the previous Spider-Man movie franchise like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be showing up in the threequel. In addition, more recent rumors pointed to Tom Holland's Spider-Man needing help to battle a Sinister Six villain team collected from various Spider-Man movies, with characters like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus making a return.

Now that Loki has unleashed an entire Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (with no one in the driver's seat), it seems clear that Spider-Man: No Way Home will indeed be playing with its own Spider-Verse variants: