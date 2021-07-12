Loki Head Writer Addresses Frog Thor's Potential Future

✖

Marvel fans were ecstatic to see the beloved Frog Thor character pop up in the penultimate episode of Loki last week, though his appearance only came as a small cameo in the Void. The amphibian God of Thunder can be seen in a jar under the ground, trying to break out of it to get to Mjolnir. It was revealed after the episode was released that Frog Thor actually had a longer scene in the series premiere, beating up Loki in an alternate reality flashback. Of course, this has fans calling for the release of the scene, or at least more Frog Thor in the future. A return from the beloved Throg definitely isn't off the table.

Loki head writer Michael Waldron took some time to chat with ComicBook.com ahead of the Season 1 finale, and we asked about the potential future of Frog Thor. According to Waldron, there is always a possibility to see more of the character, especially given the endless possibilities caused by branching timelines.

"I mean, look, obviously now you see there's a big response to it," Waldron told us. "There was a version of [a longer scene] written and shot. And I think if he exists in the Void, then perhaps he exists elsewhere and in another branch somewhere. So you never know, you never know where that little rascal is."

While watching the episode, it just seemed as though Frog Thor was a clever Easter egg, never meant to actually play a part in the show (or the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe). That changed when Loki producer Eric Martin took to Twitter to reveal that another, much longer scene had been cut from the first episode.

Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar. We actually shot a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It’s too bad, because Tom was funny as hell. #LokiMidnightTheater — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

There's no telling if or when we'll see Frog Thor again, but based on the reaction from the fans, Marvel seems to be pretty open to the character's return.

