Loki Producer Reveals Much Longer Frog Thor Deleted Scene

The fifth episode of Loki, released on Wednesday, delivered some of the best Easter eggs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the Collector's museum in The Guardians of the Galaxy. Of all the little references in the episode, nothing resonated with Marvel fans quite as much as a brief cameo from the beloved Frog Thor, who was seen buried in a jar in the Void, trying desperately to get to Mjolnir. Folks were hoping to see the alternate-reality Thor have some kind of actual role in Loki, and while that didn't happen, he actually had a much longer scene that was cut for time.

Loki producer Eric Martin took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes information about the newest episode of the series. During a long Loki thread, Martin revealed that Frog Thor was supposed to make his debut back in the show's first episode, when Loki was watching bits of his life play back on a screen.

Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar. We actually shot a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It’s too bad, because Tom was funny as hell. #LokiMidnightTheater — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

"Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar," Martin wrote in the tweet. "We actually show a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It's too bad, because Tom was funny as hell."

The question now becomes whether or not that scene will ever see the light of day. People love Frog Thor, and they would undoubtedly enjoy seeing him beating up a human Loki. The only trouble is finding a place to release the scene.

There currently aren't plans to give the Marvel Studios TV shows a physical release, so there isn't an option to toss those deleted scenes onto a disc. They could be added to the extras on Disney+, but we haven't seen any deleted scenes for the shows pop up on the streaming service before. The most likely option is that part of the scene is included in the behind-the-scenes documentary at the end of the season. Either that, or Marvel simply releases it online.

