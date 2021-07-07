Frog Thor Spotted In Loki Episode 5

✖

Full spoilers for Loki episode 5 below! In an episode that was absolutely full of Easter eggs, related to the Marvel Universe and not, the new episode of Loki on Disney+ finally brought a fan-favorite character into the MCU for the first time. Seen about 9 minutes into the episode, as the Lokis descend into their underground lair, viewers get a glimpse of none other than Mjölnir, or rather A Mjölnir, and nearby a tiny figure bouncing in a glass jar to get to the hammer. Inside that jar? None other than Simon Walterson aka Throg aka Thor Frog. Take a peek at him from the show below!

Created by (and named for) long time Thor writer Walter Simonson, the character is literally as advertised, an amphibian version of the god of thunder. It's also worth noting that despite an instance where Thor himself was turned into a frog, he and Throg are different characters. In the pages of Thor comics, Throg has fought alongside the Avenger a few different times and also been a teammate with Kid Loki (who also appears in the episode). Perhaps most famously though is that Throg was a member of the "Pet Avengers," an all-animal team that included other heroic beasts like Lockjaw of the Inhumans, Kitty Pryde's pet dragon Lockheed, and Sam Wilson's pet falcon Redwing.

A near blink-and-you-miss-it Easter egg with the character could mean this is the closest we'll ever get to having him on screen, but smaller references in MCU movies have gone on to play big parts in the entire mythology before (see the Infinity Gauntlet from Thor).

Fans may have previously theorized that the Alligator Loki variant was somehow tied to Throg (having no idea that he would be seen in this week's episode). Speaking to Marvel.com, Loki head writer Michael Waldron confirmed that this alligator Variant is a brand new thing and not rooted in any version seen in Marvel comics.

“We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show,” Waldron said. “I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green.”

