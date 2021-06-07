Loki Mobius Marvel Legends Figure Launches as an Exclusive

With the Loki series launching on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 9th, Hasbro couldn't let Marvel Monday pass without releasing a figure from the show for collectors. Indeed, Mobius M. Mobius has joined the Marvel Legends lineup alongside the Time Variance Authority Loki figure which launched back in April.

The 6-inch Mobius figure features a solid likeness of Owen Wilson with two accessories - a baton and a handheld gadget of some sort. Pre-orders are live here at Target (exclusive) now for $22.99 with a release date set for October. Note that Funko also released matching Loki and Mobius Funko Pops earlier today. You can take a closer look at those right here.

On a related note, Disney recently launched a line of Loki-inspired gear that included a comic book version of Loki and Loki as a child in a collector's edition 2-figure pack from Diamond Select Toys (priced at $29.99 at shopDisney).The Loki figure measures 7-inches tall while the child Loki measures 5-inches. The two pack of Loki as an adult and a child seems to hint at an aspect of the show that Kevin Feige spoke about in a recent press stop.

"Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular," the Marvel Studios boss told the magazine last week. In the same discussion, Feige said the "crime thriller" was developed to focus on the infinite adventures Loki has had throughout his life.

"He's been around for thousands of years. He had all sorts of adventures," the producer said about the character, first introduced in Thor in 2011. "Wanting to fill in the blanks and see much more of Loki's story [was] the initial desire [for the series]."

Joining Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius) are MCU newcomers Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Thor: The Dark World — any every other Marvel movie Evans and Hiddleston star in — are now streaming on Disney+. Hiddleston will return as the trickster in Loki on Wednesday, June 9th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.