Kevin Feige Teases Loki Will Explore Different Versions of Characters in the Multiverse

Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige hints "other versions" of characters, including the reality and time-traveling God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston), will appear in Loki. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, where the Asgardian troublemaker made off with the Tesseract in 2012, the original series sees Loki brought before Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority: a bureaucratic organization existing outside of time and space. Forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline, Loki is given a choice to assist in catching an even greater threat or face deletion from reality.

"Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular," Feige told Entertainment Weekly. Feige declined to confirm if Loki ties into the upcoming feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the Marvel chief creative officer revealed in 2019 that the series somehow does connect to the sequel teaming Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Loki has had numerous iterations in the pages of Marvel Comics: during the events of Siege, Loki was killed and later reborn as Kid Loki. The character was once known as "Lady Loki" when his spirit inhabited a body intended for Lady Sif.

"He's been around for thousands of years. He had all sorts of adventures," Feige teased about the "crime thriller" starring Hiddleston's fan-favorite Loki, introduced in 2011's Thor. "Wanting to fill in the blanks and see much more of Loki's story [was] the initial desire [for the series]."

Set in a branched timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki follows a God of Mischief who did not join forces with his adoptive brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Ragnarok before dying nobly in the grip of Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the start of Avengers: Infinity War.

Joining Hiddleston and Wilson are MCU newcomers Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The six-episode Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.