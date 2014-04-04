Captain America Marvel Legends Stealth Shield Replica Is up for Pre-Order

Mondays are slightly less depressing thanks to Hasbro's Marvel Legends releases. Your Marvel Monday treat this week is yet another release in the Infinity Saga collection, which focuses on collectibles inspired by the first 23 films in the MCU. Pre-orders for the full-scale Marvel Legend Captain America Stealth Shield replica from Captain America: The Winter Soldier are live here at Entertainment Earth for $119.99 with free shipping set for August.

The colors of the stealth shield are more muted for, uh - stealth. Captain America used the muted shield during the nighttime mission to take the satellite launch platform The Lemurian Star in Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014). It's one of several Marvel Legends Captain America shield replicas that have been released over the years, so if you want to display them all you'll also need the standard Cap shield, the comic book shield, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shield.

In other Marvel Legends news, Hasbro launched an exclusive 5-pack of Marvel Legends figures this past Friday that includes a shirtless Wolverine surrounded by villains Omega Red, Cyber, Callisto, and Jason Wyngarde (aka Mastermind). Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $120.99 with a release date set for December 15th.

The 5-pack includes alternate heads, hands, and other accessories. Keep in mind that this pack represents the first appearance of Callisto and Mastermind in the Marvel Legends lineup.

