Loki Disney+ Series Funko Pops Are Finally Here

We are only days away from the premiere of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+, and merch based on the series has been coming in fast. Funko has been notably absent from these waves - until today. The first Funko Pops from Loki have been revealed, and pre-orders are live now.

The standard Pop figures in the Loki lineup include Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief and Marvel newcomer Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius - agent of the Time Variance Authority. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for August. This paring is not surprising given the importance of their relationship in the series. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Hiddleston, and Wilson had the following to say about Loki and Mobius:

Hiddleston noted that Wilson's character holds "the highest academic honors in the studies of Loki." Wilson added, "It’s a little bit of a chess match to gain Loki’s trust, but in that shared endeavor, there’s an interesting dynamic." He also compared their dynamic to "Nick Nolte getting Eddie Murphy out of jail in [the 1982 movie] 48 Hrs." Feige chimed in to say that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

The Loki series follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, the show is set to feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki will premiere on Disney+ on June 9th. You'll be able to watch it right here.

