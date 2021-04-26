Massive Disney+ Marvel Legends Drop: Captain America and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, and More

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier completed its six episode run on Disney+ last week, and Hasbro is opening up the floodgates on pre-orders for Marvel Legends figures that are based on the events of the finale. They're also using the opportunity to wrap up the releases for WandaVision and debut the first figure from the upcoming Loki series. What's more, all of these figures are connected as part of a single Build-A-Figure wave. Let's break it down (spoilers follow).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Marvel Legends wave includes figures of Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) newly minted Captain America, former Captain America and current U.S. agent John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl). Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

Note that exclusive Marvel Select figures based on The Falcon and the Winter Solider have also gone live here at shopDisney (pictured in the gallery below). New apparel is also available in that shopDisney link and here at Hot Topic.

The WandaVision Marvel Legends wave includes the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) figures that first debuted around the time that the show completed its Disney+ run. Pre-orders for the Scarlet Witch figure are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. The Vision figure is also available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth.

The Loki Marvel Legends figure features Loki (Tom Hiddleston) wearing the "Variant" suit featured in the trailer. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Loki begins streaming on Disney+ on June 11th.

Keep in mind that all seven of these Marvel Legends figures include a Build-A-Figure piece that combines to form Captain America's wingsuit. Collectors can get the entire wave in one go with a case set that's available here at Entertainment Earth. We mentioned the names of each actor in the wave because Hasbro really outdid themselves with the likenesses this time around. They are certainly some of the best Marvel Legends figures that have been produced to date.

In addition to the Marvel Legends figures, Hasbro has also launched a new edition of Monopoly that's based on the show (pre-order at Entertainment Earth) and a Bend and Flex Sam Wilson Captain America figure (pre-order at Entertainment Earth). Finally, Hasbro launched a wave of Marvel Legends figures based on the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings over the weekend. You can find all of the details right here.

A gallery of images for the new Disney+ Hasbro releases can be found below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.