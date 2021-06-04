Loki TV Spot Shows Owen Wilson Trying to Figure Out What Makes the Villain Tick

✖

A brand new Loki TV spot shows off Owen Wilson trying to discover what makes our favorite trickster tick. Most of the commercials for the incoming Disney+ series have focused on the interactions between Tom Hiddleston’s character and Mobius as they navigate the Time Variance Authority. Fans have been loving the banter back and forth and that looks like it will only deepen when the show hits streaming in only a week’s time. Marvel has kept feeding the beast as we near the premiere. More trailers, clips, and small messages from the cast materialize with the passing day. It’s been impressive to see all these teasers make it out and the fans out there have no real idea what the core conflict of the show will be yet. Wilson and Hiddleston are more concerned with who the real star of the show will be.

Previously, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how excited he was for fans to see both of these actors in the series together. There have been tastes like the one up above, but people might not be ready for the hijinks based on all of these glowing comments.

"Mobius is not unlike Owen Wilson in that he's sort of nonplussed by the MCU," Feige mentioned. "[Loki] is used to getting a reaction out of people, whether it's his brother or his father, or the other Avengers. He likes to be very flamboyant and theatrical. Mobius doesn't give him the reaction he's looking for. That leads to a very unique relationship that Loki's not used to."

Hiddleston had some nice things to say about his co-star too. He praised his ability on set as a technician. Wilson ended up asking what his favorite thing about playing Loki for all these years was.

"And I said, 'I think it's because he has so much range,'" Hiddleston said. "I remember saying this to him: 'On the 88 keys on the piano, he can play the twinkly light keys at the top. He can keep it witty and light, and he's the God of Mischief, but he can also go down to the other side and play the heavy keys. And he can play some really profound chords down there, which are about grief and betrayal and loss and heartbreak and jealousy and pride.'"

