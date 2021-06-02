Loki Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Released

One of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally making his return to the screen next week, and his new adventure will be unlike anything we've seen from the franchise to this point. Loki, debuting on Disney+ on June 9th, will follow Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief on a journey through time and reality, as he's tasked with fixing the timeline that he broke in Avengers: Endgame. There's no telling exactly where this new series will take Loki, and those involved with the show continue to be cryptic about it every chance they get.

The trend of "putting together words without saying anything at all" continues in a new, behind-the-scenes featurette for Loki that Marvel and Disney+ released on Wednesday morning. The new video shows some of the cast and creators talking about mischief and the TVA while doing a great job of keeping everything about the actual plot a secret. You can watch the new video below!

It's time for a first-look behind the scenes of Marvel Studios' #Loki 🕰 The Original Series starts streaming June 9 with new episodes every Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/xrvaHw7lnD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 2, 2021

The secretive nature of Loki is on-par with most of the MCU's releases, as the franchise is incredibly careful not to spoil anything for fans. Loki just happens to seem even more secretive than these other titles because of the nature of the show itself. With time-travel a main part of the story, and the inclusion of different realities, the possibilities for this show are quite literally endless. Anything could happen over the course of Loki's first six episodes, and it feels impossible to take anything off the table.

Not only could Loki cause waves in his own story, but the new series could have a major impact on MCU projects in the future. Loki head writer Michael Waldron has also penned the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and he recently told Total Film that this series could have ramifications on other shows and movies down the line.

"All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected, and have ramifications," Waldron said. "I think that certainly our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward. So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki]? Maybe so."

Loki premieres on Wednesday, June 9th on Disney+.