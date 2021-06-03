Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Says Loki's Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Will Be Very Popular

✖

Loki is finally premiering on Disney+ next week and will see the highly-anticipated return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role. In addition to the returning Marvel star, there are also some exciting names who will be making their MCU debut. One such person is Owen Wilson, who will be playing the Time Variance Authority's Mobius M. Mobius. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Hiddleston and Wilson were joined by Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, and they all spoke about the dynamic between Loki and Mobius.

Hiddleston noted that Wilson's character holds "the highest academic honors in the studies of Loki." Wilson added, "It’s a little bit of a chess match to gain Loki’s trust, but in that shared endeavor, there’s an interesting dynamic." He also compared their dynamic to "Nick Nolte getting Eddie Murphy out of jail in [the 1982 movie] 48 Hrs." Feige chimed in to say that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

Interestingly, this is not the only Marvel pairing to recently be compared to 48 Hrs. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, said something similar about Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). "There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hrs to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

As for Loki, the series follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, the show is set to feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki will premiere on Disney+ on June 9th.