Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Recap With Spoilers

Loki returned last week and everyone's favorite villain on a redemption journey very quickly found himself dealing with much more than the warning of He Who Remains from the end of Season 1. Chaos has hit the Sacred Timeline with the wildly expanding branching timelines causing the Temporal Loom that powers everything to be near overloading — and that could mean a catastrophic meltdown. We also found out, in a post credits scene that Sylvie has found herself in Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982 on a branched timeline and, well, everyone's looking for her and Loki and Mobius hope to find her first. Here's what happens in Loki Season 2 Episode 2. Brace yourself for glorious purpose: spoilers for the episode from here on out.

What Happens in Loki Season 2 Episode 2?

Loki and Mobius pop out in 1977 in London on the sacred timeline looking for Sylvie, but Loki says it doesn't feel right. It's too safe, so she's probably not there. They go to a premiere of Zaniac after getting a ping on X-5's TemPad and find him living a life as movie star Brad Wolfe. Brad tries to run but Mobius and Loki catch up to him. A chase ensues and he ends up in a rough part of town. Loki still catches him using his magic to corner him.

They take Brad back to the TVA. He had a modified TemPad and they take it to OB to check out. OB is focused on preventing a temporal meltdown and he gives them the TVA handbook and the weird TemPad and sends them off. B-15 looks for an update on the hunt for Renslayer and finds out that she wiped the data on her TemPad but they have information about the last message. Turns out Miss Minutes is helping Renslayer. Loki tells them about the recording he heard that made it sound like Renslayer was partners with He Who Remains. It also turns out that Casey knows what the modified TemPad does not do in terms of trackers and he takes it to further figure it out. Mobius and Loki go to talk to Brad as they want to know where Dox is, where Sylvie is, and what he did to the TemPad.

Brad isn't exactly cooperative and he tells Loki he is always the problem and that he's not actually special. He only makes everything worse for everyone including his mother and that he's a villain and should lean into that. Loki plays things up and tries to use it to scare Brad into talking, but it doesn't work. He just tells Loki he needs therapy. Mobius tries the approach of promising to send him back if he plays along but Brad tries to tell him that none of this (the TVA) is real and he has a real life on the timeline and he needs to wake up. He ends up goading Mobius into hitting him. Loki ends up worried about Mobius. They get pie and Mobius admits he lost it on Brad. Loki asks Mobius if he's ever wanted to visit his place on the timeline and see the life he was supposed to live before being taken to the TVA. Mobius is afraid his real life was something good and he doesn't want that to alter his current situation.

OB goes back to the Temporal Loom to try to stabilize it, but he finds that he can't get into things. Loki goes back to Brad determined to get him to talk and reveal where Sylvie is. They bring in some sort of torture device. Mobius gets locked out and Loki seems like he's going full villain on Brad, using the device while seemingly not understanding how it works. Brad says he doesn't know where Dox and the others are and Loki keeps pushing buttons. Brad starts to crack, telling Loki that he abandoned his mission, but Loki doesn't buy it. Brad finally cracks for real and tells Loki that Sylvie has a new life. He found her before abandoning his mission.

B-15 and Casey go to the Loom to help OB, but he is freaking out saying that they are all going to die because the blast doors won't open. Only the person who designed the doors can open them, but He Who Remains is dead so the need Miss Minutes to come back and override. They have to find a way in.

Brad takes Loki and Mobius to Broxton where Sylvie is. Loki finds her working at McDonald's. Loki and Sylvie talk on her break. He tells her that he was in the future and he saw her and he needs to know why. She doesn't believe him and doesn't want any part of saving the TVA. Inside, Mobius starts to think that Brad may have led them into a set up. Brad reveals that if they stay there, they'll all die. Sylvie enchants him to find out what he's talking about and it turns out that Dox is planning to bomb every branch on the timeline as Dox was never looking for Sylvie. She just wanted to prune every new timeline branch. Mobius, Loki, and Sylvie go find where Dox and her Minutemen have set up. Loki and Sylvie team up and stop her and she's apprehended, but many timelines have already been pruned and billions killed. They all go back to the TVA and see the devastation and they finally get a ping on Renslayer's TemPad.

With nearly every branched timeline wiped out, Sylvie is upset and says the TVA is the problem and that she's going home to Broxton, if it is still there. The episode ends with Sylvie successfully, but sadly returning home.

