Why Loki Season 2 Includes McDonalds

Loki Season 2 will be spending some time at McDonalds and fans are wondering why. Well, the Marvel Studios series saw an opportunity to discuss nostalgia and its place alongside time travel in Loki Season 2. AdWeek sat down to chat with Holly Frank, the Vice President of global partnership management and operation for the brand, and she says that it just felt like a natural fit. When thinking about the Sylvie teaser at the end of Episode 1, there's a kind of calm for the enchantress when she steps inside of that old restaurant. That comfort is probably going to play a role in her and Tom Hiddleston's eventual conversation whenever Mobius and Loki find her in the 1980s. Sylvie is someone who missed out on a lot of creature comforts, and it looks like she's using McDonalds to make up for lost time.

"It felt very authentic that Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) wanted a nice, calm beat after the events of Season 1. She walks into McDonald's and sees pretty simple things happening, food being enjoyed, people smiling, and that's where she wanted to go work," Frank told the outlet. "We started having conversations with McDonald's early on, and what was amazing was it really inspired their whole global campaign."

Loki Season 2 Uses McDonalds For A Specific Reason

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

That angle of nostalgia and comfort really come to bear with Sylvie's decision to hide out in 1980s Oklahoma. Loki producer Kevin Wright talked about the decision to take her there while talking to Fast Company. It seems like the entire creative team saw the allure of that kind of kid-like wonder for someone who's childhood was so fundamentally altered by the meddling of the TVA.

"This character had been on a decades-long, maybe centuries-long revenge mission, and the classic trope of those stories is that it's all-consuming and she's not thinking about what comes next. Now she has this moment of opportunity, where is she going to go?" Wright explained. "When we stayed in the view of character, this woman who went on the run as a child, had been running through time, a fugitive of time, living in apocalypses, never being able to relax or slow down, the novelty of walking into a 1980s McDonald's looked appealing. You play a Little League game and go to McDonald's. You go to a kid's birthday party at McDonald's. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and would be really taken by that."

He would add, "I was worried that McDonald's would think we wanted to do something ironic or make fun of them. But we were selling an earnest story, a love letter to nostalgia through a character's eyes who will see all of the novelty and joy of it."

Crafting McDonalds's Old-School Look

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak spoke to Loki costume designer Christine Wada last week. During their interview, the creative explained how the team brought old-school McDonalds to life. For Wada, it was a lot of research getting the small details of the 1980s McDonalds look just right. Check out what else she had to say down below!

"You definitely want to do research because you really want it to be true to the era," Wada began. "So there actually is a handbook on what happened with the uniforms, and I wish I could remember the designer's name, but it lasted right up until the period of the show. So that uniform started in the seventies and went right to I think 1983, 1984. But they had a whole handbook of interesting, all the different layers of that costume, and we actually had to print that fabric to paint it and make it. We were hoping we could find it at first. 'Can we get it on eBay?' But no."

What Else Is Coming In Loki Season 2?

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Did you like the random McDonalds post-credits surprise? Let us know down in the comments!