Loki Fans Are Loving Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros

Marvel's Loki is back, and it's brought fan-favorite actor Ke Huy Quan with it. The star of The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom plays Ouroboros, a character first introduced in the comics in 2005 (kinda). The character is, as you might expect, modified to fit the extremely specific and eccentric tone of the Loki show, which also fits with the clever and weird performance that brought Quan back to fame in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

And, yeah, the fans are freaking out. A quick look at social media last week indicated that Marvel fans were loving his character, and a few days after the episode aired, commenters are still buzzing.

"Oh my god, it's just like he brings a jumpsuit life to life," Loki's wardrobe boss Christine Wada said of Quan. "And it was really fun because he talked about, well, the first fittings, or maybe it was a phone call, he talked about patches because Data had patches and he was like, 'What about patches? It'd be so fun.' And it was really, but then it quickly just became OB. Now just he brings so much, I mean, you could put him in a paper bag and he would bring life to it."

"He's so sweet, but he also is very dedicated and does his homework and really talks about whether, 'Should this feel a little more vintage?' I mean, we always wanted it to feel like the '30s or '40s, so [his costume] was pulled from a vintage jumpsuit from that era."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.