Loki: Ke Huy Quan's Character Has a Weird Tie to She-Hulk

Loki's second season is now underway, with the first episode of the newest batch arriving on Disney+ on Thursday night. The series not only continued the narrative of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his colleagues at the Time Variance Authority, but it subsequently weaved in new elements for the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. That includes Ouroboros / O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), and although an exact interpretation of him does not already exist within the pages of Marvel Comics, he does share a name with a character who has a unique tie to the TVA — and to She-Hulk. Spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Loki below! Only look if you want to know!

In Loki's Season 2 premiere, Ouroboros is established to be a TVA agent who specializes in repairing and building pieces of technology, and who has apparently existed in his role for hundreds of years. This varies a little bit from the TVA agent named Orobourous in the comics, who first appeared in 2005's She-Hulk #3. The book, which was She-Hulk's 100th legacy issue, saw Jennifer Walters be put on trial by the TVA for her involvement with the messy, time-traveling adventures of the Avengers. One of the judges overseeing the trial is The Honorable Mr. Orobourous, who only appears across that individual issue.

Will Loki Get a Season 3?

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Loki producer Kevin Wright addressed the possibility of whether or not the show could end up getting a third season — and teased that either way, the narrative of the show will continue.

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki-based stories," Wright revealed. "What I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

