Live Loki Season 2 After Show Starts Thursday | Phase Zero

Following new episodes of Loki Season 2, ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast Phase Zero will be recording live episodes to review, breakdown, and discuss the new installments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new episodes will be broadcast live on the Phase Zero channel on YouTube before being made available on all major podcast platforms. With Loki being the first time a Disney+ series from Marvel Studios has been released in prime time for the United States, this is Phase Zero's first opportunity to offer immediate breakdowns and a place for the Marvel fandom to commune for the discussion.

Phase Zero launched in 2021, premiering on the same day as WandaVision. The podcast has since put together an impressive resumé of live guests, including directors of Marvel projects such as Loki Season 1, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, What If...?, Werewolf by Night, Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, WandaVision (and Fantastic Four, now!), and more. Writers of such titles as Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and She-Hulk have joined the show. The NFL's Cam Heyward and WWE's Johnny Gargano have appeared to chop up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest news and events. Pre-taped interviews featured on the show have include Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, WandaVision's Teyonah Parris, the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more.

The first episode of Loki Season 2 has a runtime clocking in at 45 minutes. This means Phase Zero will begin its 5-minute timer to begin its live show at 9:45pm ET on Thursday, October 5. This gives the audience time to gather and join the show, as well as drop their questions in the live comment section. Subscribe to the Phase Zero channel now and turn on notifications to make sure you don't miss the Loki Season 2 bonus episodes!

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 3,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!