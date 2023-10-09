Loki Season 2 Premiere Ratings Reveal Huge Debut for Disney+ Series

Given how popular and well-received the first season of the Marvel Studios series was two years ago, it should come as no surprise that Loki has already established itself as a hit in its sophomore installment. Loki Season 2 debuted on Disney+ last Thursday evening, following the live nighttime release model that began with Star Wars: Ahsoka. In its first three days on Disney+, Loki saw millions of Marvel fans tune in, enough to make it the second-biggest premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

According to The Walt Disney Company, Loki debuted with 10.9 million viewers over the course of its first three days. The only TV premiere on Disney+ in 2023 with more views in its opening is Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which premiered in March.

Loki is clearly continuing its successful run that began with its first season in 2021. Even though it's arriving on the heels of the disappointing Secret Invasion over the summer, Loki is still grabbing the attention of a ton of fans. New episodes of the second season will continue airing live at night, releasing on Disney+ every Thursday at 9pm ET, 6pm PT.

Loki Season 2 Sets

Following in the footsteps of its first season, and in stark contrast to some of Marvel's other major titles, Loki Season 2 utilizes a lot of practical sets. Loki executive producer Kevin Wright sat down with ComicBook.com ahead of last week's season premiere to talk about building the show's intricate sets.

"I think it is a rhythm of production," Wright told us. "These things, streaming shoots very fast. It shoots much quicker than our features do and something that we did in Season 1 that was started as necessity but became this great building point for us was building sets, making the world. Like, 360 builds because our cast could go in there. They knew what the world that they were getting into, and I think being able to do that, build a tangible world, you're getting it in camera, you're able to shoot fast. I think that actors really love it and you get great performances out of them, and it just became a thing of we wanted to prioritize the look of this show production design wise, costume design, cinematography, and it's a thing that you do have to prioritize because these are craftsmen and artists, but they can only do so much and if you're not giving them the time and the resources, they can't do it. So I think that was something we just knew people liked the world we were building and it let us do it for Season 2."

The Lamentis set stands out as the biggest and boldest of Loki Season 1. For Season 2, the production design team had an even bigger task put in front of them: Creating the 1883 World's Fair in Chicago.

"I mean, we built a whole new floor, which is everything on OB's level and the temporal core, but I do think it's probably Ep. 3. I mean, trying to recreate the Chicago World's Fair, the 1893 World's Fair was maybe bigger than Lamentis," Wright said. "I think it was bigger than Lamentis."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.