Marvel Studios has trained fans to sit through the credits in anticipation of a little post-credit scene surprise, and Loki season 2 was no different. The first episode of Loki season 2 continued this trend, revealing a pivotal scene in the mid-credits that offered a major tease for fans. In that scene, Sylvie was revealed to set up shop on the timeline in Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982, but after that there wasn't a post-credit scene in Loki season 2's second episode. This has now set the stage for Loki season 2 episode 3 and the entire reason you even clicked on this article:

Does Loki season 2 episode 3 have a post-credits scene?

The first episode of Loki season 2 having a post-credits scene has proven itself to be the exception that proves the rule. Loki did not continue the tradition with episode 2, and hasn't done it again. So, no, Loki season 2 episode 3 does not have a post-credits scene. The episode concludes, the credits roll, and that's all she wrote for this week's episode of Loki.

When is the next episode of Loki season 2?

New episodes of Loki season 2 premiere Thursdays on Disney+, debuting on the streaming platform at 6 PM Pacific Time / 9 PM Eastern Time (which equates to 7 PM Mountain Time and 8 PM Central Time). Three more episodes of Loki season 2 remain after this week's episode of the series, so the schedule for the rest of Loki season 2 looks like this:

Loki season 2, episode 4 – Thursday, October 26th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 5 – Thursday, November 2nd, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 6 (season finale) – Thursday, November 9th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.