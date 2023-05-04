Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post-Credit Scenes Explained

This week sees the long awaited release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After being delayed when director James Gunn was fired, only to have the filmmaker return, and then get delayed because of a global pandemic, there has been an extensive wait for this sequel. Arriving six years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the film is here for the hearts of all Marvel fans, concluding a major team's storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and perhaps setting up a few more. Let's dig into what the movie has to offer when the credits start rolling. Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow!

How many post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Like most Marvel Studios movies, there are only two scenes in the credits for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There is one mid-credits scene and one post-credits scene, this is in stark contrast to the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which both had more than two scenes that were shown. In fact, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had FIVE credits scenes that played throughout the closing credits.

What happens in the post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The mid-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features what will seemingly be the NEXT version of the team moving forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having been appointed the leader of the group by his fellow Guardians, Rocket Raccoon is now the captain of the team. Joining him in this team are Adam Warlock, Kraglin, Cosmo, Groot (looking even bigger and scarier than ever), and newcomer Phyla-Vell. The team ponders their favorite musicians, citing examples from the Zune music player. They then prepare to attack an army of alien bugs that have been preying on a town, kickstarting the work of the new version of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is less eventful. Peter Quill has returned to Earth to meet his still-living grandfather, unseen since the day he was abducted by Yondu and the Ravagers. Both of them sit at the breakfast table, enjoying some cereeal, and talking about his neighbor's lawn. The image fades from there and then adds the title card, "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." No official announcement has been made that would reveal where and when that will be, but Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars seem like wise bets.