The Loki season 2 premiere from Marvel Studios arrived last week on Disney+ and had a surprise for fans, a post-credits scene. After the first episode of Loki concluded and credits began to roll there was a little something extra. With that episode of Loki the scene was a pivotal one, revealing where Sylvie went after confronting He Who Remains at the end of time. Sylvie found herself in a branch of the timeline, now living in in Broxton, Oklahoma in 1982 (a key location from Marvel Comics lore that fans might recognize) wherein she takes a job at... McDonald's. This set the stage for Loki season 2 episode 2 in a big way, but the question remains:

Does Loki season 2 episode 2 have a post-credits scene?

Despite the first episode of Loki season 2 having a post-credits scene, the series does not continue the tradition with the latest episode. So, no, Loki season 2 episode 2 does not have a post-credits scene. The episode concludes, the credits roll, and that's all she wrote for this week's episode of Loki. Next week could be a different story however.

When is the next episode of Loki season 2?

New episodes of Loki season 2 premiere Thursdays on Disney+, debuting on the streaming platform at 6 PM Pacific Time / 9 PM Eastern Time (which equates to 7 PM Mountain Time and 8 PM Central Time). Four episodes of Loki season 2 remain after this week's episode of the series, so the schedule for the rest of Loki season 2 looks like this:

Loki season 2, episode 3 – Thursday, October 19th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 4 – Thursday, October 26th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 5 – Thursday, November 2nd, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 6 (season finale) – Thursday, November 9th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.