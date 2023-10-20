Loki Season 2 Episode 3 Recap With Spoilers

Last week on Loki, things only got worse for the Temporal Loom with OB and the others locked out of where they need to be to work on stabilizing it while, after Dox and her Minutemen successfully prune countless timeline branches and destroy billions of lives, there's finally a ping on Renslayer's TemPad shifting the focus to locating Renslayer and, hopefully, Miss Minutes with her. But with Renslayer having been on the run, what will happen when they do find her? Here's what happens in Loki Season 2 Episode 3. Brace yourself for glorious purpose: spoilers for the episode from here on out.

What Happens in Loki Season 2 Episode 2?

Renslayer steps out of a time door into a rundown neighborhood in 1868 Chicago on the sacred timeline. Renslayer is supposed to be meeting someone important but she has something that Miss Minutes needed her to bring. She's supposed to put whatever that package is in a particular window as instructed by He Who Remains. Her reward is supposed to be being at the top of the TVA along with Miss Minutes once things are restored. Inside the window, a young Black boy finds the package. It's the TVA manual.

At the TVA, they can't get into the loom and all the pruned branches are starting to grow back. OB says if they can't get in and expand its capacity, the whole loom will fail. Mobius wonders if they can just hack the system, but OB says they can't. Someone suggests that Miss Minutes could do it, but she's not around and things are getting increasingly worse. Loki says they need to find Renslayer and thus, Miss Minutes. Loki and Mobius head to Chicago. There's apparently another hit there in 1893 so they go to that location as well and find it wildly changed — though it's a branched timeline and it's the World's Fair. Mobius hears a newspaper seller hawking about a "ghost clock". The headline reveals Miss Minutes.

They wander around and Loki spots an advertisement for Victor Timely and his "Temporal Marvels" and they decide to check it out thinking they'll find Renslayer there. Elsewhere, Renslayer is mingling about with Miss Minutes concealed in her bag. Mobius and Loki show up as well and quickly spot her but do not approach. The show begins and Timely takes the stage with what appears to be the loom. Much to Loki's horror, Timely appears to be He Who Remains. Mobius isn't as concerned. Timely explains what his loom does, using time to create power. The crowd is not impressed. Timely says he aims to light and power the entire planet with his invention. He starts up his loom and it puts on quite a show before blowing out. Mobius wants to apprehend him and take him back to the TVA so they can access the loom there. Renslayer quickly approaches Timely, but some men confront him before they can talk. They want the patent rights and Timely says no and soon a bidding war starts. He makes a deal with a man for $1000.

Renslayer follows Timely while Loki and Mobius get into a bit of trouble after running into someone, but Loki uses his magic to make him disappear into a cage outside. Loki and Mobius catches up to them quickly. Timely is confronted by someone who bought another of his inventions that clearly does not work because it turns out Timely is a bit of a conman. Chaos ensues but Timely escapes. B-15 calls Mobius and she tells him about a "weird TemPad reading" right by where he is. Sylvie shows up suddenly when Loki approaches Timely and tries to kill him. Mobius tries to get Renslayer to tell him what's going on.

Loki tries to reason with Sylvie, telling her that they have to fix the loom in order to protect all the timelines, including hers. Mobius tries to explain what's going on to Renslayer, but she refuses to help. Sylvie tells Loki that Renslayer set Timely on a path he's not supposed to be on. However, as Sylvie and Loki fight, the Ferris wheel comes to an end and she blasts both Loki and Timely out. Renslayer releases Miss Minutes who transforms to a giant version of herself to terrify the crowd so Renslayer can grab Timely and run.

At Timely's, Renslayer explains to Timely that a variant of him created the TVA. Renslayer says she needs to be by his side to keep him safe. There's some chemistry between Renslayer and Timely and Miss Minutes doesn't like it. Timely says he's not going to the TVA without his latest prototype so they are heading to his lab in Wisconsin.

Timely tells Renslayer his latest prototype is a key to understanding time. He figures out she gave him the TVA manual when he was a child. However, Renslayer tells him that she has high hopes for their partnership and Renslayer later wakes up being dropped from the boat. Miss Minutes convinced him to do so because Renslayer wanted to be "partners" instead of letting him have all the glory. Miss Minutes and Timely get to his lab so he can gather his things. He gets his prototype, but Miss Minutes is suddenly no longer in a hurry. She convinces him to lay low. Miss Minutes, it turns out, has a thing for He Who Remains and she wants a real body. She starts to get weird and aggressive and Timely has to disable her. Renslayer shows up just after, grabbing a prototype of the pruning device. She takes charge. Loki and Mobius show up as well. Mobius tries to reason with Renslayer but she's tired of not getting credit for her work. Things get tense and suddenly Sylvie shows up. Timely pleads for his life and says he's not He Who Remains and he can make his own choices. Sylvie relents and tells Loki and Mobius to get him out of there. They take him away and she tells Loki not to make her regret things — and leave Renslayer to her.

Sylvie confronts Renslayer, says she wants power, a seat at the end of time, and she tells her to be careful what she wishes for and then kicks her through a door and sends her to the citadel where He Who Remains' corpse sits in his chair and the place is crumbling around them. Renslayer lets Miss Minutes out, who says she knows a "really big secret" about her that will make her angry.

